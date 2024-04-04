Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 929 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.