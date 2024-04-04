First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $97,752,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.6 %

IRM opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,527,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.