First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,647 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.31 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

