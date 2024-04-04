First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 691 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 303,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,388,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $350.35 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $355.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

