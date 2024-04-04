First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 59,085 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,085 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $473.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.47.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

