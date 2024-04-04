First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $156.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

