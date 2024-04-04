First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.72 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

