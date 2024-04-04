First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $202,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,668 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 346.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $243.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.35.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

