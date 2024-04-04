First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $264,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

