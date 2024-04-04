First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

CTAS stock opened at $678.85 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $627.66 and a 200 day moving average of $572.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

