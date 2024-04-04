First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 21,179 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,179 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $171.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.15. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

