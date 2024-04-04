First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,876 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average is $192.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

