First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after buying an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,569,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,746,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 123,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,667 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.