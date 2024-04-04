Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Neil Janin Sells 106,102 Shares

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 106,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.04), for a total value of £1,355,983.56 ($1,702,213.86).

Shares of CGEO opened at GBX 1,316 ($16.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 7.77. Georgia Capital PLC has a one year low of GBX 725 ($9.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,374 ($17.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,219.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,073.85.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

