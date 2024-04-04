Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.0 %

Global Payments stock opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

