Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $309.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 134.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $325.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.