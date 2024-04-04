Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 129,229 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,403,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

