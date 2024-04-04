Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $196,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1,481.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after buying an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $123.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average is $93.21. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

