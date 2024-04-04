Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.0% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $70.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

