Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

