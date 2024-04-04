Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,581,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.