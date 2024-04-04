Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

