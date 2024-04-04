Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $195.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total transaction of $1,932,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,197,737.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,918 shares of company stock worth $61,665,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.