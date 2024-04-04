Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $265.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

