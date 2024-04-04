Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 480 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after buying an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

PulteGroup stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

