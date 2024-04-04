Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Sells 36 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $889.64 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $790.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

