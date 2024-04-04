Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$167.00. The company traded as high as C$148.57 and last traded at C$148.10, with a volume of 65641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$146.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.99.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

