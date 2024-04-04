HC Wainwright Weighs in on Apollomics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLM)

Get Apollomics alerts:

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Apollomics in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apollomics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of APLM opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Apollomics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

Apollomics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.