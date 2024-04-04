HC Wainwright Weighs in on CalciMedica, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALC)

Get CalciMedica alerts:

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for CalciMedica in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CalciMedica’s current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CalciMedica’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CalciMedica Trading Up 4.7 %

CALC stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. CalciMedica has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the third quarter worth about $432,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CalciMedica

In related news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CalciMedica news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 679,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $2,513,720.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 923,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

