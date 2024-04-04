HC Wainwright Weighs in on Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Daré Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

DARE opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

