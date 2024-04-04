Head-To-Head Analysis: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) vs. Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros 0.18% -0.54% -0.17% Sadot Group -1.08% -21.34% -4.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dutch Bros and Sadot Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros $965.78 million 6.00 $1.72 million $0.03 1,090.33 Sadot Group $726.69 million 0.02 -$7.82 million ($0.21) -1.54

Analyst Recommendations

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dutch Bros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dutch Bros and Sadot Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sadot Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Dutch Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of Dutch Bros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Sadot Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Sadot Group on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

