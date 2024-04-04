Head to Head Comparison: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Soluna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 21.06 -$35.50 million ($0.74) -0.70 Soluna $21.07 million 0.21 -$98.71 million ($29.33) -0.09

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soluna. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soluna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Carbon Streaming and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 2 0 0 2.00 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -65.45, suggesting that its stock price is 6,645% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -3,044.68% -5.33% -5.09% Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43%

Summary

Soluna beats Carbon Streaming on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

