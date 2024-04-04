Head to Head Review: ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) versus Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Preferred Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Preferred Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

ChoiceOne Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.71%. Preferred Bank has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.75%. Given ChoiceOne Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChoiceOne Financial Services is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 18.67% 11.73% 0.85% Preferred Bank 30.93% 22.30% 2.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Preferred Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $80.79 million 2.46 $21.26 million $2.82 9.32 Preferred Bank $485.10 million 2.24 $150.04 million $10.53 7.15

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoiceOne Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial lending products, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers alternative investment products, which include annuities and mutual funds; and sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. Further, it provides trust and wealth management services. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, bill pay, treasury management, and internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

