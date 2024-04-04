Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 394,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 210,935 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 609,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $11.22 on Monday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.72 million, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

