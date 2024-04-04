Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 31,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 40,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $155.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

