Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,707,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

