HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

