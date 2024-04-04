Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.61 million, a PE ratio of -31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
View Our Latest Analysis on HOFT
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
