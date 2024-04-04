Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $400.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hubbell traded as high as $422.93 and last traded at $422.53, with a volume of 41450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.54.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUBB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.57.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.92. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

