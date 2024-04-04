Imperial Oil Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

IMO stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,490,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,865,000 after buying an additional 94,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,203,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after buying an additional 136,271 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4473 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

