Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,278,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 5,958,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,744.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

IFNNF stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

