Insight Inv LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,631 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Insight Inv LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

