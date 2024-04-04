Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,186,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,371 shares of company stock worth $12,213,828. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $210.19 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

