Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $259.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.49. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.