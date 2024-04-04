Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $1,035,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,813,908.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,838 shares of company stock valued at $47,233,745. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.