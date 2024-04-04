International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 22,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day moving average is $165.69. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

