Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.00

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 33187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

