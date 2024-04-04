Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.00

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 33187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

