iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 778,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,801,000 after acquiring an additional 171,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,606,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

