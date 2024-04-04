iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.5% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

