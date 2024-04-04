iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $155.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average is $144.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.